Tamron Plans Major TV Comeback After Dramatic ‘TODAY’ Show Exit

Tamron Hall is ready for her TV comeback and RadarOnline.com has learned she’s enlisting Hollywood’s top exec to help!

“My birthday is in two days, and Harvey [Weinstein] gave me a birthday gift very early — discussions about this show, a big vision and big ideas,” Hall told The Post on Sept. 13.

“I’ve been on TV for 25 years, since I was 18,” she added. “Now, as I’m approaching 47, this is where I want to be and where I need to be. I’m just in the happiest place that I’ve been.”

Hall, 46, abruptly left TODAY after Megyn Kelly joined the staff. Kelly, 46, now hosts Hall’s former slot.

She was previously urged to take Ryan Seacrest’s spot on Live With Kelly and Ryan after Michael Strahan’s exit, but nothing came of her talks.

Hall currently hosts Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall. Meanwhile, Kelly is crumbling over pressure at TODAY.

