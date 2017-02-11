Tamron Hall Walks The Red Carpet In First Public Appearance Since Leaving ‘Today’

Tomorrow is another today for Tamron Hall.

The ex-Today show show host, who shocked America by quitting the hit NBC morning show after the network hired Megyn Kelly, made her first public appearance since the controversy.

Hall, 46, walked the red carpet at the Viennese Opera Ball at New York’s Waldorf Astoria on Friday night.

The TV personality tweeted about her appearance, captioning a photo in which she was dressed up in a big statement necklace, purple gown and purple gloves, “Heading to a magical night.” She gave a shout to Dolce and Gabbana for her beautiful strapless dress.

As Radar readers know, Hall abruptly exited the Today show on Feb. 1 after her hour with Al Roker was cancelled to make room for former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, 46, to join the ratings challenged show.

NBC News claimed in a statement they had “hoped” Hall would not leave.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that the network chose Kelly over Hall, and made the decision to let her go.

“They see Megyn as more valuable,” a source told the magazine.

An insider told Radar that Hall wouldn’t be missed because she had a diva attitude.

It’s expected Kelly will be given part of Today’s four-hour programming block. That means she would either bump current hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb out of their current time slot, or take the spot most recently occupied by Hall and Roker.

Page Six sources have said Hall is being urged to join Kelly Ripa on her ABC Live! Show–where a replacement for Michael Strahan still hasn’t been found.

Hall decided to leave the turmoil behind for a night of kicking up her heels at the high-class New York event on Friday.

The Viennese Opera Ball is the oldest white-tie ball in NYC. The event marked the 150th anniversary of Johann Strauss‘ Blue Danube waltz and featured such special guests as Charlie Chaplin‘s granddaughter Kiera Chaplin (along with the Austrian Archduke Dominic von Habsburg-Lothringen). It also celebrated 16 young women making their debut into society, including actress Dina Merrill‘s granddaughter Kiera Rumbough, according to Page Six.

