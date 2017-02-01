She’s Done! Tamron Hall OUT At ‘TODAY’ Show

Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News!

The television anchor is exiting the TODAY Show after her hour with Al Roker was cancelled to make room for former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, 46, to join the ratings challenged show.

No mention was made of Kelly in the statement released by the network, which claimed that they had “hoped” Hall would not leave.

“Tamron Hall will be leaving NBC News and MSNBC when her contract expires this month. Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks. Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at ‘Today’ and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best,” an NBC News spokesperson said.

Us Weekly reported in this week’s issue that the network chose Kelly over Hall, and made the decision to let her go.

“NBC isn’t fighting that hard to keep Tamron,” a source told the magazine. “They see Megyn as more valuable.”

Kelly joining the show has unnerved Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, the source also told the magazine: “The anchors are threatened by Megyn but the decision to bring her on was made above all their heads.”

Hall, 46, released a statement without mentioning Kelly either.

“The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you,” Hall said.

As Radar exclusively reported, with Gifford and Kotb potentially moving to the 9am hour and going head to head with Kelly Ripa’s show, the feud was already heating up.

“This is going to be the biggest morning show booking war ever!” a source told Radar.

