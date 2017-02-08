Take That, NBC! Tamron Hall Urged To Join Kelly Ripa On ‘Live’

Tamron Hall could be planning a dirty move to get back at ex-network NBC — and teaming up with rival Kelly Ripa!

According to Page Six, a spy spotted the former TODAY host talking about her career plans on a lunch date at Michael’s with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff.

“He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” the witness told the publication. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.'”

The source added that CAA co-founder Bill Haber dropped in on the conversation to agree with Schleiff.

As Radar readers know, Hall ceremoniously left the TODAY show after being iced out for “more valuable” Megyn Kelly. But a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that her quitting both NBC and MSNBC was seen as a blessing by the some staffers.

“She was very difficult. She could have an attitude and was sometimes short and rude with the staff,” the insider claimed. “If you were not Matt Lauer or talent, it could seem like she had no time for you.”

For now, Hall still hosts Deadline Crime on Schleiff’s ID network, but it’s likely she’ll add anew gig to her plate in the near future.

Hall’s rep declined to comment on her possible plans to join Live!, Page Six reports.

