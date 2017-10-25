Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce After Tumultuous Marriage

Tamar Braxton‘s marriage is ending, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

According to Los Angeles Superior Court records obtained by Radar, the former Real star, 40, filed for divorce, or “dissolution with minor child,” from Vincent Herbert, 44, on Tuesday.

No future hearings have been scheduled in the case.

The parents to Logan, 4, were married in 2008.

In August 2016, Atlanta cops were called on the couple for a “verbal dispute” — and Braxton allegedly suffered injuries to her hand.

Earlier that summer, she was fired from her gig on The Real.

