Grandma-To-Be Susan Richardson Admits: ‘I Have A Reason To Live’

“I have a reason to live!” Gravely ill Susan Richardson shared the joyous news with Radar that she’s going to be a grandmother!

“I don’t know yet if the baby is a boy or a girl,” the 65-year-old former “Eight Is Enough” star gushed to Radar.

The expectant parents are Susan’s daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Rich Berardi.

“They’ve been friends for 14 years,” Susan confided. “They got married in September 2015, and thought that they might adopt.

“But then Sarah, who’s 37 now, got pregnant naturally, and it was the best news ever!”

As Radar readers know, the ’70s TV sweetheart was rushed to the hospital

with a faulty feeding tube earlier this year — and barely escaped death.

“My tube clogged on me!” the beloved star told Radar. “I’m OK now, but it was scary!”

She’d been placed on the feeding tube as a result of cardio-esophageal achalasia, which prevents her from eating.

“A feeding tube is a frightening thing to have,” Susan admitted.

But her daughter’s pregnancy

is “just the kind of great news I needed!” she declared.