Steven Seagal Caught On Tape Calling Women ‘Dirty W****s’ In Bomshell Leaked Audio

A cursing and seething Steven Seagal was caught on tape ripping into female journalists during an insane rant in audio leaked on the internet, and RadarOnline.com has obtained the explosive recording.

Seagal, 65, can be heard calling women in the media a “bunch of f***ing dirty w****s” and “c***suckers” in the bombshell audiotape first obtained by DailyMailTV.

“Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women,” the actor said in the clip captured while Seagal was promoting his 1988 film Above the Law.

“When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f***ed or who he would like to f**k or who his wife was with ten years ago.”

“They should go into pornography or something else instead of journalism if they want to hear that s**t. They’re a bunch of a**holes,” he continued.

When asked by the reporter why he thinks women in the media have treated him “unfairly,” Segal said: “I won’t even dare tell you what I think it is. One time, I’m sure that’s what it was and another time it was just some dumb c**t that is a liar and wanted to be sensational.”

The furious actor then recalled a time a female reporter wrote false and discriminating stories about him after she “pretended like she was in love.”

“If I ever see her again, I’ll tell her to her face, I think she belongs in a zoo,” he said. “Bunch of f***ing dirty w****s!”

“You sit down with this sweet little nice girl and she seems to adore you and all this and that, and you’re a perfect gentleman, and you know, unbelievable,” he said.

The disturbing audio comes on the heels of several celebrities including actress Rae Dawn Chong and Lisa Guerrero accusing Seagal of sexual harassment amid the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

