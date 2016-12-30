Ready To Rumble: The True Story Behind The Most Shocking Video Of The Holiday Season!

The local radio host who filmed a wild fracas in a Florida mall told RadarOnline exclusively that the viral video unfolded at lightning fast speed, as punches and pinches flew!

Andy Slater caught the whole brawl on camera after he saw a mob of irritated customers crowding around the entrance to the Steve Madden store in Sawgrass Mills. The store employees reportedly said they were at capacity and not allowing anyone through the doors.

But one shopper, Switzerland native Pascale Pauly, 52, seemed to take it personally. “She was shouting, “They don”t want ME in. They don”t want ME in,”” Slater, who hosts The Andy Slater Show on Miami’s 940 WINZ-AM, told Radar. “I saw an employee coming up to the doors to let a customer leave and I knew something would happen, so I took out my phone and started recording.”

“Everyone wanted to get in the store. She was the ringleader, speaking on everyone’s behalf,” the radio host told Radar.

The employee who opened the door, assistant manager Giovanni Aponte, 21, told Pauly repeatedly to back away from the entrance after she tried to push her way past him.

That”s when store manager Yesenia Ruiz, 37, stepped in between them. According to the police report obtained by Radar, “Customer Pauly was the primary aggressor when she poked and pinched Manager Ruiz at the entry door. Once the altercation had ended, Manager Ruiz became the primary aggressor by exiting her store and punching Customer Pauly in the face.”

Neither Pauly nor Ruiz were arrested after police arrived, and neither wanted to press charges.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.