Ready For Justice! Steve Harvey’s Legal Team Preps For Trial Date

Steve Harvey’s legal team is preparing for a fight in court on Monday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The troubled TV star’s attorneys filed paperwork in Texas on January 18, asking a judge to allow “technology into the courtroom,” which could potentially permit Harvey to conference in from afar for his January 23 trial.

The list of tech that they want on hand includes LCD monitors, external speakers, a projector, printer, cables, routers, laptops, and phones.

The filing is a clear indication that they are not planning to settle the nasty suit.

As Radar reported, Harvey is on the hook after a former business associate sued him, claiming he caught him on tape spewing hateful diatribes against white people.

Harvey has admitted that his work back in those days was “a lot edgier,” but he said in court documents obtained by Radar, “Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.” His lawyers claimed in court filings, “virtually every time Harvey was hired for a television show [Cooper] would contact the owners or principals to inform them of potentially embarrassing material and or tapes and attempt to have them influence Harvey to pay for the tapes.”

As for Monday’s trial, the plaintiff, Joseph Cooper, has said he is “opposed” to Harvey’s team bringing in the tech, if it will be “used or intended to present testimony via videoconference or other remote means.”

He noted that the filing by Harvey’s attorneys “does not state the intended use of the equipment.”

