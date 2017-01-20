Steve’s Lucky Break? Ex-Employee Suing Harvey Misses Major Deadline In Case

The former employee suing Steve Harvey is already dealing with an embarrassing setback, RadarOnline.com has learned, as he prepares to head to court next week.

According to court files obtained by Radar, the lawyer for former Harvey employee Joseph Cooper missed an important deadline to file his Exhibit and Witness List, a key document both sides need to prepare for the case.

In a court filing obtained by Radar, attorney Casey Erick takes full responsibility for the snafu, and begs for an extension.

“Plaintiff’s counsel confronts their mistake directly and is embarrassed for having to file this motion and take up the Court’s time for their error,” the letter filed with the court states.

Erick then proceeds to try to butter up the judge, in order to get a delay.

“Unfortunately, in the days leading up to what has been a strongly contested matter, a mistake did happen and Plaintiff’s counsel will not shy away from it” the attorney writes. “However, Plaintiff does implore the Court for this extension and, in doing so, will appeal to the Court’s considerable experience as an attorney and judge who is well versed in the fury of activity that invariably occurs the days leading up to trial.”

But Radar has learned there may have been MORE to the hold-up. Was it really all a game of legal chicken with the defense team?

Emails obtained by Radar show that Harvey’s lawyer sent several messages to Erick on Jan. 18, the day the files were due. Erick claimed that he would send them later in the day, and indicated he was waiting for copies of the Plaintiff’s forms as well.

It wasn’t until nearly 3:30 that afternoon, however, that Erick promised to deliver them, “within the hour.”

By 4:40, Harvey’s lawyer had sent over his exhibit list, but was still waiting for the Plaintiff’s side.

“As you know, we have to prepare objections to the parties’ respective exhibits for filing,” read an email from Harvey’s lawyer. “Therefore, please forward us a copy of Plaintiff’s Exhibit List ASAP so that we can prepare our objections.”

When 6:00 came and went, the lawyer sent another, more stern email, threatening Erick.

“Shall we represent to the Court that Plaintiff is NOT going to provide Defendant with a list of proffered exhibits or objections to Defendant’s exhibits?”

As Radar reported, Harvey is being sued by a Cooper, former business partner, who claims he caught the troubled TV talk show host on tape going off on a racist rant against white people. The trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23, unless the request for a delay is granted.

