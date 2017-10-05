Malia Obama In Danger? Vegas Shooter Booked Hotel Above Lollapalooza Before Massacre

New information about Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, has been discovered, and RadarOnline.com has learned the killer may have been planning to strike two months prior – at Lollapalooza!

The now-deceased gunman booked two rooms overlooking Lollapalooza on the same dates it was set to occur in Chicago.

Over 400,000 concertgoers could have been wounded if Paddock had opened fire then. A-listers in the crowd included Malia Obama, Shawn Mendes, Aaron Paul, Steve Aoki, Nina Dobrev, DJ Lil Jon, Brandi Cyrus and Tinsley Mortimer.

The Blackstone Hotel in which he allegedly stayed was across the street from Grant Park, where the Lallapalooza artists performed. According to DailyMail.com, the killer would have had a similar view of the concert crowd as he had in Las Vegas.

As Radar previously reported, Paddock checked into a 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Vegas. He opened fire from two different rooms on the floor, killing over 59 people and injuring over 500.

