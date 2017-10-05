Stephen Paddock’s Escape Plan: Killer Had 23 Rifles, 50 Pounds Of Explosives In Car

Stephen Paddock, 64, previously known as the “lone wolf” killer who shot over 59 victims to death and injured over 500 in Las Vegas, is now suspected to have been part of a deadly team. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the troubled gunman had an escape plan and explosives in his car, as he expected to flee the scene following his brutal attack.

“Maybe he’s a super guy,” stated Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo before correcting himself. “You know, a super yay-hoo that was working out all this on his own. But it would be hard for me to believe that.”

He stated this Wednesday during a conference that Paddock had 1,600 rounds of ammunition and various containers – totaling 50 pounds – of an explosive commonly used in target shooting, inside his parked car outside the hotel.

Paddock also had 23 rifles and piles of magazines in the room, plus additional firearms inside his homes, and various electronic devices.

“Stephen Paddock is a man who spent decades acquiring weapons and ammo and lived a secret life, much of which will never be fully understood,” said Lombardo.

“Look at the weapon obtaining, the amounts of Tannerite available – do you think this was accomplished all on his own, face value?”

Officials also found that Paddock bought 33 rifles in 2016. While his reasons are unknown, investigators are hoping to prove signs of mental illness and/or trauma.

Continued Lombardo: “Put two and two together: another residence in Reno with several firearms, okay, electronics, and everything else associated with it, large amounts of ammo, a place in Mesquite. We know that he had a girlfriend. Do you think this is all self-facing, individuals are just, without talking to somebody, sequestered amongst themselves? Come on, folks.”

Adding to the theory of the shooter’s escape plan, police found a hidden camera on a service cart outside of Paddock’s hotel room. They now believe he was planning on making a run before cops found him. Unfortunately for the killer, a hotel guard, Jesus Campos, led police to his room as soon as he discovered his location. Paddock shot at him through the door, injuring but not killing the unarmed hero.

While Paddock’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, claimed to FBI that she knew nothing about his deadly plans, investigators still believe it is highly unlikely the now-deceased shooter was alone.

