Inside Stephen Paddock’s Dark Secret Life: Vegas Mass Murderer’s Neighbor Tells All

Former neighbor of Stephen Poddack — the 64-year-old mass murderer who opened fire at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night — is revealing all on his shocking past in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

Don Judy, also 64, met Poddack two years ago when he moved into a Melbourne, Florida home right next door to his.

“He still lived in Vegas but came down to Melbourne Florida, he said, to find a house for his mother and brother,” Judy told Radar.

“He seemed like a normal guy, different — a little in his own world but I didnt think anything of him coming down from Nevada back-and-forth.”

Judy told Radar that most of his encounters with Paddock were normal except for the time he decided to hand over his keys to him to watch over the house while he was in Vegas.

“Probably the most unusual thing, was only the second time I had met him he gave me the keys to his place and asked me if i could just watch the house while he was gone. So I did. I would get the mail, check up on the house everything was new, like a college freshman. Simple furniture, nothing more.”

According to Judy, Poddack also had a gambling problem.

“I remember one time I came by and he had two computers set up on the kitchen counter. He told me he makes most of his money on gambling off speculation. One time he was telling me how he had just made 20-K. I didn’t really question it, it seemed to work out for him. I would never ever suspect him to be capable of something like this.”

Outside of the cordial encounters, Judy says he only saw Poddack get upset once when the community management team refused to give him an access card to enter the community gate freely.

“He was renting a different car each time. He never bought a car. And he’d just be like ‘God dang it! they won’t give me a card.'”

Judy saw Poddack’s brother, Eric, visit a few times along with his wife, Marilou Danley.

“His brother Eric came down from time to time on his motorcycle. And his wife would come down when he would. So anytime Steve was down, she would be to. I never spoke to her, she was very much to herself — she never came out of the yard.”

Poddack sold the house two years later and moved back to Vegas permanently.

In the worst mass shooting America has seen yet, over 500 people are left hospitalized with 58 confirmed dead.

Story developing.

