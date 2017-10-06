Pill-Popping Killer? Vegas Shooter Stephen Prescribed Anxiety Med Before Massacre

A new investigation has revealed that Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, was prescribed an anti-anxiety medication believed to cause violence, before his crime.

According to Las Vegas Review-Journal, the killer – who police now suspect was not alone in planning his Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting – was reportedly given diazepam for his anxiety.

The drug, also known as Valium, Diastat and Diazepam Intesol, could possibly lead to aggressive behavior, suicidal tendencies, confusion, depression and even hallucinations.

His brother Eric told PEOPLE that these is “absolutely no sense, no reason” Stephen did this.

PHOTOS: Hot Car Death Dad: The Evidence That Convicted A Killer!

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, clues into the life of Stephen show serious signs of instability. Cops recently found the killer had bought 33 rifles and 50 pounds of explosives prior to the massacre. Even though ISIS claimed responsibility for the crime, the murderer’s brother claimed he had no affiliation to any group, political party or religion.

While Scientologist Kirstie Alley blamed Stephen’s attack on prescription medications, investigators are still unsure what led the Vegas gunman to commit his horrific crime.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.