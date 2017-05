Actress Stephanie Beatriz headed to the third annual Bentonville Film Festival this week, and spoke exclusively with about her role as Detective Rosa Diaz in the Fox hit comedy show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

“It’s a really weird dream come true. I didn’t know if there was going to be a place for me on television,” she said.

Find out why she is overcome with emotion about being brought on the sitcom in 2013, plus much more in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.