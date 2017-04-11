Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Drug Scandal! Find Out Which Stars Copped To Using

The Vanderpump Rules cast does more than just drink Pumptinis!

Andy Cohen grilled the SUR-vers during the reunion about their pot use, asking if anyone besides Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney owned a medical marijuana card.

“I think I was the first one,” Scheana Marie confessed as Schroeder admitted that the soon-to-be divorcee introduced her to pot.

“James, you must,” Cohen pressed.

“I had one back in the day, but it’s not valid anymore,” James Kennedy answered. “But all the clubs and clinics still let me in.”

“Back in the day?” Cohen asked.

“You’re allowed to get it when you’re 18, so I was first in line,” Kennedy smiled.

“How often do you use it?” Lisa Vanderpump questioned.

The cast was quick to answer that they didn’t smoke “often.”

“They have lots of candies and chocolates and I like to eat the edibles,” Maloney explained.

“It’s really fun to go to the store!” Schroeder insisted.

“Nobody took an edible today, did they?” Cohen quickly asked.

“Maybe at lunch!” Marie laughed.

Jax Taylor kept quiet, perhaps due to Tom Sandoval recent insinuation that the bad boy bartender frequently used cocaine in the past.

Taylor denied the explosive claims to Radar exclusively, saying: “I don’t know what that’s about, sorry.”

Now, new SUR-ver Jeremy Madix joins the stoned crew. He confessed to Radar that he’s a “pot head,” and was previously busted for weed while driving.

