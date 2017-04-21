Sur-vers In Danger!

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Caught In Paris During Deadly Terrorist Attack

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney were in the middle of the chaos.

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney put their feud with Scheana Marie on hold, as they were caught in the middle of a much more serious issue on April 20.

The Vanderpump Rules pals are currently in Paris on a Eurotrip, which also included a stop in Copenhagen.

A gunman opened fire Thursday on the city’s most famous street, the Champs-Élysées, and wounded two bystanders and killed a police officer before he was shot dead by authorities.

Fortunately, the reality stars stayed out of harm’s way.

“This is so sad and insane,” Schroeder, 28, wrote on Twitter. “We were at the #ChampsElysees 6 hours ago.”

Maloney, 30, and Doute, 34, have not posted on social media since the attack.

Radar previously reported that Tom Cruise was also in Paris during the deadly shooting.

