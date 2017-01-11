‘Rules’ Bombshell! ‘Suicidal’ Stassi Schroeder Confesses Drug Use During Filming

Stassi Schroeder copped to using Adderall to cope with filming Vanderpump Rules, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The reality star first confessed to using the drug in a 2015 podcast, and then addressed the issue again on her podcast.

“When I started season 3, I had just quit Adderall,” she said on the podcast. “I was like ‘I’m not gonna be good. I don’t know if I can actually do this without taking a drug.’”

“I didn’t need it,” the 28-year-old added. “None of my castmates needed it. But Oh. My. God… I was so skinny when I was on it, it was the best!”

“Hey it was a big part of my life, why the hell not?” she then explained to her co-host Kristina Kelly in the year-old episode of Straight Up With Stassi. “So that’s that…it’s the worst drug I’ve ever taken, I swear to God. I feel like it’s worst than coke because you get so addicted to it because it’s a pill and so you think it’s okay. But it made me absolutely psycho and it made me depressed all the time.”

She added that it made her shaky, and Kelly admitted she would help Schroeder carry drinks to tables while she was on the drug!

Since then, Schroeder has continued to film without Adderall but faced backlash over her mean-girl behavior. She sent out a troubling set of tweets indicating that she was suicidal last month after an explosive episode.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.