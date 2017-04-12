Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag Expecting A Baby

Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their first baby after years of dreaming to become parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to Us Weekly, the pair got pregnant after just one month of trying — and they couldn’t contain their joy when they found out.

PHOTOS: Maci Bookout Is Expecting A Daughter With Boyfriend Taylor McKinney

“[Heidi was] just standing there,” 33-year-old Pratt told the publication of waking up to the happy news. “The look on her face, I can’t even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

“Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,'” the former The Hills star added. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!'”

Montag is 12 weeks along and due October 19, Us reports. The 30-year-old revealed she was “overwhelmed” to discover that she was pregnant: “I started crying, and he embraced me.”

PHOTOS: Watch Jill Duggar’s Baby Bump Grow In Sweet Pregnancy Pics

“Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her,” Pratt added. “She has planned for and thought about this.”

Congratulations to Heidi and Spencer!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.