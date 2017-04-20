Big Bully! Sofia Vergara Accused Of ‘Harassing’ Her Ex

Sofia Vergara’s ex, Nick Loeb, says she’s making his life a living hell — nearly three years after they broke up!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned Vergara is STILL in a legal battle of “he said, she said” with her ex-fiancé over who owns the embryos they froze to make future children, and what should happen to them. In the latest round, Loeb accuses Vergara of “annoying” and “harassing” him with her legal maneuvers.

As Radar has reported, Loeb, 41, is suing the Modern Family beauty over two embryos they froze in 2013. Even though their relationship is ice cold, Loeb wants to retrieve the embryos, use a surrogate to deliver them, and raise the children on his own.

Loeb claims he already has a strong emotional attachment to them, and has even named them Emma and Isabella.

Vergara, 44, fired back with a lawsuit of her own, referencing a contract they signed that states one parent needs the other’s approval to use any embryos.

But Loeb’s attorney insists that there is no contract, and accuses Vergara of trying to bully his client.

“The complaint is defective and wholly untenable on so many grounds, it can only be described as a transparent and ill-conceived attempt to annoy and harass Mr. Loeb,” the lawyer writes in the latest filing, obtained by Radar.

Loeb is demanding the actress’ suit be tossed, and that the judge allow him to continue with his case against her in Louisiana Court.

Meanwhile, Vergara has moved on, marrying actor Joe Manganiello. As Radar revealed, she is now happily expecting a child with him.

“Sofia and Joe found the perfect surrogate in California,” a source told Radar. “She is pregnant and is due this spring!”

