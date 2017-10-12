Sofia Richie Slams BF Scott’s Baby Mama Kourtney After ‘Hooker’ Diss

Sofia Richie isn’t staying silent about Kourtney Kardashian’s shocking insults anymore!

On the latest episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kardashian, 38, referred to ex Scott Disick’s recent love conquests as “hookers” and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Richie fired back with some choice words of her own.

“Sofia was actually really upset about Kourtney’s hooker comments and she took it very personal,” a source close to fashion designer Nicole’s baby sister said.

“She thinks that Kourtney is just a jealous and bitter old hag and that she needs to shut the f**k up!”

In addition to slamming baby daddy Disick’s love conquests, Kardashian also said that Disick will not let her live her own life with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 23.

And according to the source, Richie — who was spotted holding hands with Bendjima during lunch this past summer — is calling B.S. on that too!

“Kourtney is full of s**t that Scott won’t let her have her own life because she is that keeps inserting herself back into his life.”

“She is also calling him an alcoholic, and that is totally hypocritical considering that she is constantly boasting about her drinking and even talked about falling asleep so wasted that she threw up on herself on social media,” the insider told Radar.

“Scott is falling in love with Sofia and she is falling for him and Sofia just wants Kourtney to leave them both alone.”

Do you think that Kourtney Kardashian is jealous of Scott Disick’s younger girlfriend? Tell us y our thoughts below.

