Shock Verdict! ‘Slender Man’ Teen Anissa Weier Avoids Jail

Slender Man teen Anissa Weier will not be going to jail.

Weier, 15, and her friend Morgan Geyser infamously stabbed Peyton Leutner in 2014 claiming they believed in mythical character Slender Man.

The teen pleaded guilty in August to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide.

Weier’s lawyer argued she should be put in a mental hospital and not jail because she was unable to distinguish reality from fantasy.

And on Friday night a jury concluded that Weier was in fact mentally ill during the attack and she will now be sent to a mental hospital for three years instead.

The verdict meant that she avoided a 10-year prison sentence – her victim survived when a cyclist found her nearly dead and resumed school.

Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier urged her on, according to investigators – all the girls were aged 12 at the time of the attack which took place in woods at a park in Waukesha, a Milwaukee suburb back in 2014.

Geyser’s mental competency trial will begin in October.

