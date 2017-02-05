Model Katie Price Has Revealed Her Secret Sexy Night With Simon Cowell

British star Katie Price has confessed that she spent a night in Simon Cowell’s bed, according to The Sun.

The ex-Page 3 model said the former American Idol judge asked her to come to his London mansion after an awards party in 2003.

Price, 38, told the publication, “We kissed. I undressed and we got into bed. We had fun.”

However, she said they did NOT have sex and didn’t give up the details on what, exactly, Cowell, 57, did with her in his bedroom.

PHOTOS: Big Bang Theory Actor, Simon Helberg Purchases Charlie Sheen’s Former Home

Still, the English personality known for her naughty poses and appearing on such reality shows as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, revealed it was a night of passion and said she loved his hairy chest.

Price said, “We kissed and I ran my fingers through his chest hair thinking, ‘This is the first time I’ve been in bed with a proper man.'”

According to the model, famed for her surgically enhanced breasts when she was known as “Jordan,” she first met Cowell when she was trying to launch a singing career as a teenager.

But their shocking night together occurred in 2003, when Price was single and saw Cowell at the Comedy Awards. They flirted, then Cowell got a chauffeur to drive them back to his London mansion, she claimed.

“I’d had a lot to drink and he invited me back to his place,” Price recalled in The Sun. “I got undressed and we got into bed together. His bedclothes were all white.

PHOTOS: A Simone Biles Sex Tape Could Get $500K!

“He was the oldest person I had been in bed with. I stayed the night with him and he got me a car home in the morning.

“We had fun but we did not have sex.”

Last week in The Sun, Price’s former fiancé claimed she had spent another night with Cowell.

“I have never cheated on anybody,” she responded.

According to Price–who once said, “I’m famous for my t**s”–she didn’t have full sex with Cowell because she doesn’t do one-night stands.

Price believed their night together more than ten years ago was meaningless to the famous reality TV judge and mentor. Cowell is currently committed to his baby mama Lauren Silverman, 38, and they raise son Eric, 3, together.