Simon Cowell Dragged Out Of Home In Stretcher, Rushed To Hospital After Brutal Fall

Simon Cowell, 58, was hospitalized early this Friday after falling down the stairs of his London home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to The Sun reports, the Got Talent mogul was raced to the hospital in a stretcher and neck brace between 7:30 and 8:30 this morning. He is believed to have fainted after drinking a cup of warm milk before his brutal fall.

“It’s been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep,” said a source close to the star.

He seems to be in stable condition.

Stay with Radar for updates.

