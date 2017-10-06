Simon Cowel To Ditch ‘Tiny Tots’ For Adult Stars In ‘AGT’

TV titan Simon Cowel, 57, is ready to spice things up on America’s Got Talent. The A-lister, known for his strict ways, will reportedly be changing the rules in order to make the show more appealing to an older crowd.

“Simon Cowel is worried that his hit series, AGT, is turning into a kiddie show,” said a source to Straight Shuter.

Last year the winner was a young girl, and this year the two finalists are also children! Cowel thinks that if this continues, no one over the age of 15 will ever audition.

PHOTOS: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stunt Goes Dangerously Wrong — Man Shot With Flaming Arrow!

He is set on stopping the “tiny tots” from taking over, and hopes to change the show’s guidelines so that it is enticing “for all Americans.”

Straight Shuter’s Rob Shuter has all the latest gossip.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.