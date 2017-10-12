Siggy Flicker Explodes After Cakegate, Calls Melissa Gorga ‘Trashy’

Siggy Flicker is finally putting her “relationship expert” persona aside and telling her RHONJ castmates how she feels!

“Let’s not kid each other,” Flicker said as she cleaned up the mess they made. “My IQ is a lot higher than these girls,”

Then, Flicker called her husband from Boca to tell him that Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga threw the birthday cake that she had specially made for Gorga. Gorga also told her husband what went down, but insisted Flicker was out of control.

The next day Danielle Staub insisted that Flicker’s behavior made her a “control freak,” but rather than confront Flicker, she did yoga with Giudice, Gorga and Margaret Josephs on the beach.

Josephs decided to commemorate Giudice’s mother Antonia during their session by performing a memorial service with a flower wreath. Flicker and Dolores Catania were not invited.

Then, Flicker prepared the women to go to her friend Lori’s house, saying: “I really want you guys to have a good time, but just last night I felt like it went too far. My point is we’re going to my friend’s house, please f***king respect it.”

Of course that didn’t sit well with the women — especially after Flicker and Dolores heard that they missed the wreath ceremony on the beach and Flicker confides in Lori about “cakegate.”

“Last night, we go out to dinner, and all of a sudden the cake is presented,” she said. “Teresa picks up the cake and throws it across the floor.”

Her friend pretended to look stunned.

The ladies went on to have dinner, but nothing was smoothed over.

They have a Sexz Chef come to serve them, and tensions ran high. Flicker finally told the women she’s still angry about the cake, and Lori agreed with her. She confessed the cake was worth $1,000 and Gorga should’ve treated it better.

Flicker and Josephs fought over when it was appropriate to cry, and the relationship expert finally confessed she was even more upset that she was hurt and none of her friends apologized.

Finally, she called the women “trashy, trashy, trashy” and Giudice told her “the crab cakes were salty!”

