Shameless? Sherri Shepherd Reveals Bombshell Memoir Plans

Sherri Shepherd could be taking her vocal opinion from TV to books, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“Maybe, maybe not,” the former View host told Radar exclusively of her plans to pen a tell-all memoir. “First I need to figure out who I am before I can be advising anyone else.”

Shepherd, 49, added that her fans who have “followed [her]” already know [her] heart.”

For now, her thumbs will do the talking on Twitter, as she blasted her ex-husbands for demanding higher child support payments just days ago.

The actress is currently involved in a bitter war with Lamar Sally over their child, conceived via surrogate, and is also mom to Jeffrey Tarpley, 11.

