Back For More? Sherri Shepherd Tells All On Return To ‘The View’

“I did The View for eight years and it was literally the best eight years of my life,” Shepherd told RadarOnline.com exclusively. “But I think there is a time you have to move on.”

“You can not stay in a place — and for me, leaving The View was a mutual thing with ABC and I — because I felt if I stayed another season I was going to be envious of whatever actress was sitting across from me going, ‘I’m promoting this show with John Lithgow and I have all these disorders,’” she explained. “And I’m sitting there with my blue cards going, ‘I want to be that. And I don’t like to live in a place of envy or jealousy because that’s not a good place to be in.”

Shepherd, 49, explained the stability of the gig forced her to make the “urgent” decision — and she doesn’t regret it all.

“It was the best decision leaving because two weeks later I got Cinderella on Broadway and I was the first black stepmother on Broadway,” she told Radar. “Once you step out and get past fear and you step out on faith, the universe opens up the door for you and it accommodates you.”

But, the wig designer isn’t as quick to write off her co-stars, and still considers them among her best friends.

“The View becomes a family,” she said. “You become friends and you just stay friends.”

