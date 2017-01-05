Pay Up! Lawyer For Sherri Shepherd’s Ex Slams ‘View’ Star

The lawyer for Sherri Shepherd’s ex is fighting back in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, after the former talk show host refused to pony up more child support for the couple’s young son.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lamar Sally asked a judge last month to increase the amount of support Shepherd currently doles out to Lamar Jr., born to a surrogate with Sally’s sperm and a donor egg.

The couple split just before the child was born, and Shepherd has since refused to be a major part of the child’s life.

Right now, she pays $4,100 a month to little Lamar, Jr., born in 2014.

In exclusive documents obtained by Radar, Shepherd, 49, claimed that a California court could not force her to pay more, since she lives in New Jersey.

But Sally’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, exclusively told Radar that’s hogwash.

“She has continually tried to avoid California having process over her,” Kaplan told Radar. “Including having been served In New Jersey, and claiming that the process server served the wrong person.

“Since that time, she has moved to California, lives in California, her other child is going to school in California, I believe. Based on those circumstances we feel California has the most substantial interest in deciding what is the proper amount of child support that she should be paying.”

Kaplan says it could be months before the back and forth over the issue is finally settled, however. His first step is to find out just how much Shepherd has in the bank.

Meanwhile, he insists that his client is asking only for what is needed to raise their child.

“Mr. Sally is asking for nothing more and nothing less than for Ms. Shepherd to provide her financial information, so that this child can receive the right amount of support,” Kaplan said.

As Radar reported, Sally claimed in his filing that the boy suffers from a medical condition that requires more money to take care of him.

Kaplan, who defiantly stated his intent to win on this issue, says that since all parties live in California, they should abide by a California judge’s decision.

“We’re not asking to punish Ms. Shepherd. We are asking that the child be supported according to the laws of where everybody lives. I think that’s reasonable.”

Story developing.

