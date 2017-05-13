Sharon Stone Struggles To Find A Man As Twice-Divorced Single Mom

Still sexy at 59 Sharon Stone has a new basic instinct regarding men.

The star reportedly says that as a twice-divorced single mom she struggles to find a guy in Hollywood.

According to the U.K.’s Express, Stone said, “I have three kids and in this town and environment, there’s not a lot of men that think, ‘Gee, I’d like to date her and be the baby daddy of three little kids.’

“So it kind of takes me out of the dating sphere.”

Stone has three adopted sons—Roan, 13, Laird, 12, and Quinn, 10. She was married to Michael Greenburg from 1984-1990 and newspaper editor Phil Bronstein from 1998-2004. She adopted Roan with Bronstein but adopted her other two sons alone.

As Radar reported earlier this year, Stone was romantically linked to sports agent Lonnie Cooper. But that relationship apparently fizzled.

Stone puts younger actresses to shame and has no problem flaunting her still-hot bikini body, as Radar has reported.

And wardrobe malfunctions don’t seem to embarrass the star known for her famous flash scene in Basic Instinct.

While the former Casino actress now moans about her dating prospects, just last year, she had a different view, as the Express noted.

Stone said with her sons getting older, it was time for romance again: “I didn’t want to date when they were little ’cause who needs a bunch of guys running in and out of their lives? Now I feel comfortable dating.”

But now, according to Stone, men don’t want to have anything to do with her!

