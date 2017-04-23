Sharon Osbourne Fears Husband Ozzy Is Still Cheating With Lover

Fans were shocked when the news broke that Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne were on the brink of divorce after he had cheated on her with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. Sharon reportedly kicked him out of their house.

But The Osbournes TV matriarch apparently forgave her wayward rocker husband and took him back. Now, though, the U.K. publication The Sun has reported that Sharon is devastated over fears that Ozzy is still in the arms of his mistress.

According to The Sun, a source said on Saturday night that Sharon was having a meltdown as she fears husband Ozzy is still seeing his hairdresser ex-lover, Michelle Pugh.

Last year, the revelation that Ozzy, 68, had been cheating on Sharon, 64, with Pugh, 45, almost ended their nearly 35 year marriage. Later, Sharon told a newspaper Ozzy had cheated on her with five different women in five different countries!

The source told The Sun about Ozzy that, “The word is he has been going to visit Michelle while Sharon has been at work.”

“Sharon does not have evidence like last time but is really worried about what might have been going on,” the source told The Sun about The X Factor judge’s anxiety about Ozzy possibly visiting Pugh again.

As Radar has reported, incredibly, in the wake of reports that he’d cheated on Sharon, Ozzy appeared to blame his wife. He said her obsession with work marred their marriage.

Former Black Sabbath singer Ozzy reportedly had a four year affair with blonde hairdresser Pugh after they struck up a friendship during his hair appointments.

Pugh said about her lover Ozzy, “He made me feel worshipped.” They supposedly ended the affair but according to The Sun, Sharon now has her doubts. “She is not taking calls from friends or responding to messages. She…has gone into lockdown,” the source said about the famed TV hostess’ distress.

“Some who know her think their marriage is in crisis,” The Sun’s source noted of the Osbournes. Ozzy said he would undergo treatment for being a sex addict after his cheating was exposed– but later claimed he wasn’t one. “I just got caught, didn’t I?” the rock star candidly explained. Pugh is now living in a lavish Los Angeles apartment and the source said, “If Sharon finds out Ozzy has paid for anything she will be furious.”

