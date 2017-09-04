Shannon Beador Rips Vicki Gunvalson Over Claim Her Husband Beat Her

Shannon Beador is adamant that her husband David didn’t beat her in a new clip for Monday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But Beador has said he cheated on her!

The shocking new preview scene has been unleashed right after Beador revealed she’d been rushed to the hospital as blood flowed from her nose and eyes on Friday, Sept. 1. Beador claimed it happened due to dry weather in Orange County, Calif.

But in the scene that will air Monday on Bravo, Beador is told that her co-star Vicki Gunvalson has been insisting David “beat the s*** out of Shannon” during their troubled marriage.

Meghan King Edmonds tells Beador and Tamra Judge about Gunvalson’s claims and says Gunvalson alleges she has “text messages and pictures” that prove David’s abuse of Shannon.

But Beador, 53, responds by throwing shade at Gunvalson, who allegedly was involved in ex-boyfriend Brook Ayers’ cancer lies (Ayers has denied that Gunvalson was part of the scam, according to PEOPLE.

“They faked a cat scan. They faked chemotherapy records. I don’t want to see any texts that she comes out with, because it’s not going to be real,” Beador snarks to Edmonds.

Judge also chimes in about Gunvalson, saying, “Vicki’s like a broken record. All she ever says is, ‘I have proof. I have proof.’ You got proof, show it!”

The clip shows Judge, who is friends with Beador, passing judgement on Gunvalson: “If she had any kind of text message they would have been out a year ago. She can suck my balls!”

Edmonds says in the clip about Gunvalson, “I tried to get her side of the story and said, ‘Vicki, you spread this rumor that David beats Shannon.’ And she’s like, ‘But he did. He did.'”

On the RHOC season 11 reunion, Beador explained texts and photos of bruising on her right shoulder and hip. She had tried to break open a door in a fight with David over his cheating.

David’s raunchy affair has been highlighted on RHOC.

Although David is a cheater, he’s not a beater, Beador says.

“My husband did not beat me. He had had an affair on me and I was doing my best to bring my family back together,” Beador said at the reunion.

She just got over a medical emergency. Beador took to social media on Friday to tell fans what happened while she was taking her daughter, Sophie, enroute to her local DMV, “so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye. Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now,” she wrote.

Beador added on Twitter that her bizarre nose incident occurred in the OC, “Probably because if the dry weather here.”

