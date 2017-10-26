Shannon Beador’s ‘RHOC’ Costars Beg Her To Ditch Troubled Husband David

Get out!

Shannon Beador’s Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars pleaded with her to leave her admitted cheater husband after RadarOnline.com exclusively published shocking evidence about past abuse allegations.

The mother of three, 53, and best friend turned nemesis Vicki Gunvalson battled for two seasons about accusations that David beat his wife, destroying their friendship in the process, but her costars are sticking by her — and begging her to file for divorce.

“Most of the women on the show have talked to Shannon privately and urged her to be strong and to make the move,” a source close to the RHOC ladies told Radar. “She would be better off without him.”

“It isn’t just that it is embarrassing for Shannon, it’s about her mental health and safety. She’s so upset all the time and she should get out,” the insider dished.

“Her friends have been telling her that David is treating her terribly and that she doesn’t have to put up with it.”

As Radar exclusively reported, prosecutors requested a protective order for Shannon against the father of her children just three months after he was charged with assault and spousal battery in 2003.

Before dropping the case, a judge forced David to attend a nine-month batterer’s treatment program, pay a domestic violence fee, serve community service, and complete three years of probation.

“All Shannon’s friends care about it her happiness,” the source said. “They want her to get out and get help.”

