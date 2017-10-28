‘Ashamed’ Shannon Beador ‘Broke Down’ Over Divorce During ‘RHOC’ Reunion Taping

Shannon Beador “broke down” during the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion taping after revealing the shocking news she was finally divorcing her husband, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“Shannon broke down during the reunion show filming and apologized to her cast mates for defending David so adamantly,” a RHOC insider spilled to Radar.

The 53-year-old finally admitted that her marriage to David Beador was over on Friday, revealing that they were splitting up after 17 years together.

“Everyone forgave her and feels for her,” the source explained.

David was busted cheating on his wife during her first season filming the Bravo show, but they worked on their marriage and renewed their vows in 2016, only to split up the following year.

Beador’s co-stars knew that her marriage was crumbling, with Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd all talking about it during the current season of the show, but her divorce confession was met with compassion.

“They are all supportive and proud of her,” the insider snitched to Radar.

Brokenhearted by the end of her relationship, Beador was a mess during the reunion taping.

“Shannon said she feels very ashamed and raw right now, but she is ready to get back to being herself,” after being so miserable in her marriage.

Shannon announced the split without mentioning her husband’s cheating or arrest that Radar exclusively reported.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she told The Daily Dish on Friday. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

