More Heartache For Shannon! Beador’s Daughter Stella Rushed To Hospital

Real Housewives of Orange reality star Shannon Beador is learning the hardships of being a single mom since her recent split from her husband of 17 years, David.

Last night, the 54-year-old mother of three teen girls – Sophie, 16, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adaline – shared with fans that Stella was rushed to the hospital after nearly breaking her wrist during a high school basketball game.

“Stella hurt her wrist tonight at her basketball game, but not before making the winning 3 point shot. She was not happy that I️ came in the X-ray room at the urgent care, but wanted to make sure they used a low radiation! Grateful she didn’t break anything!!! Just a bad bruise,” Shannon captioned a photo on Instagram.

Instantly, the prayers and well-wishes poured in from fans who have been standing behind the heartbroken blonde.

As Radar exclusively reported, Shannon is going after full custody of her children with David.

“Shannon is going after full custody of the girls and she is going to grant David visitation,” a source close to the family said, adding, “There is no doubt in anyone’s mind that she will get it!”

PHOTOS: House Of Horrors! The Beadors Sell Mansion With ‘Bad Memories’ At A Major Discount

But according to a well-connected insider, David – who infamously cheated on his wife in 2015 – is still playing a very active role in his kids’ lives.

“While the kids are living with Shannon, David does come and pick the girls up and takes them to school,” the source told Radar. “And they still get together as a family for dinner and sporting events.”

Do you want Shannon Beador to return next season to ‘Real Housewives of Orange County?’ Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.