Shannon’s Split Already NASTY! Beador ‘Going After Everything,’ David Will Be ‘Broke’

Shannon Beador‘s divorce battle is already turning nasty with her estranged husband David, and a source reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively the Real Housewives of Orange County star plans to leave her cheating spouse with NOTHING!

An insider close to the tense situation says the sharp-tongued star is “going after everything.”

“He will be broke by the time she is done with him,” the snitch spills of David, who admitted two years ago to cheating on his wife of 17 years.

“Shannon finally got the guts to kick him to the curb earlier this month, and everyone is really happy for her,” a source close to the reality star, 53, told Radar. “He had been running around on her for years. She had had enough!”

Shannon confirmed the separation from the 53-year-old construction exec on Friday.

“After much thought and careful consideration, David and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she told The Daily Dish. “We remain partners in parenthood and are committed to raising our three daughters. This is not the future we envisioned, and we kindly ask for privacy, especially for our children, during this transitional time.”

A production mole also revealed to Radar David moved out of the family home in recent weeks to a nearby rental.

The couple’s marriage was tumultuous from the beginning, as Radar exclusively reported earlier this week.

In 2003, David was arrested for spousal battery and forced to serve nine months in a batterer’s treatment program.

He was also served with a protection order to stay away from Shannon during the court proceedings.

Shannon continuously denied any abuse at the hands of her husband on the hit Bravo series.

