‘Controlling’ Nicole Curtis ‘Manipulates’ Time With Harper, Ex’s Relatives Claim

Nicole Curtis is ruthless when it comes to her son Harper, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

“I know he loves his mom but it doesn’t look like he’s missing out on anything here,” Shane Maguire’s niece Georgia Jackson told Radar.

Jackson, 19, is currently spending time in Maguire’s New Zealand hometown with the boys, and insists that Harper is doing just fine without the Rehab Addict star. As Radar previously reported, Curtis, 40, was adamant that she be allowed to join her ex and their son since she is still breast-feeding the infant and was concerned about spending time apart from him. The court ruled in favor of Maguire, and Curtis retaliated by filing Harper’s passport incorrectly.

“She breastfeeds for control,” Jackson claimed. “It’s the little bit of manipulation left.”

“She tried to ruin the trip for my Nana,” Jackson added. “She emailed her and told her Shane was coming which was a surprise.”

“Usually when stuff happens that Nicole doesn’t like, she’ll go and tell my Nana,” she explained, noting that they communicate via email.

The former couple has been fighting over Harper, 20 months, since 2015.

Curtis recently spoke out about their battle on Facebook, saying: “If you see me over the next week -I thank you from the bottom of my heart for not judging why I don’t have a little one strapped to me-why I”m working 24/7 when I should be at home being mommy or why I might be having a glass of wine with my friends—I would given my choice be with my little one.”

Maguire, 52, and Harper are set to return to the United States on February 2. Curtis will have custody upon their arrival.

“Shane is absolutely devastated that he will not see Harper for two weeks,” Jackson said of the arrangement, noting that his older son Levi does not see Harper often either.

