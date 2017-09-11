‘I Felt Sick!’ Shervin’s Mistress Caught Him Lying — By Watching ‘Shahs Of Sunset’

Shervin Roohparvar has been accused of sleeping with another woman while in a relationship – and he didn’t cover his tracks well. The Shahs of Sunset star’s mistress exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how she found out that she was the other woman.

Melissa Flentzeris, who works as a Social Media Entertainer, had a two-day fling with the reality star in May 2017. Shortly after their romp, she learned of his girlfriend Annalise Carbone while watching an episode of the Bravo show.

“I looked up this girl Annalise on Facebook and the first post I see is her name being tagged in pictures of Shervin’s new apartment, the same one I went too,” she told Radar. “The interior designer tagged her and Shervin in these pictures. I started reading the comments and Annalise was thanking him for making her dream home! My heart sank. I couldn’t believe it.”

Flentzeris then checked out her Instagram profile and noticed she was tagged in more photos on the same day she visited Roohparvar’s home!

“I just felt honestly sick because I really was starting to like him and he showed just as much interest in me,” she said. “He tried to contact me a couple of days ago. I didn’t answer and I don’t think he deserves my time so I’m completely ignoring him.”

But Flentzeris soon learned that she wasn’t the only woman Roohparvar tricked.

“I watched the last episode of Shahs of Sunset and he got caught cheating on Annalise and he denied it,” she said. “But the girl Tara admitted he slept with her too.”

As Radar previously reported, the two began talking in June 2015 when she reached out to him to ask if he would be interested in collaborating with her on a video.

They talked for over two years before Flentzeris, who lives in Australia, reached out to him during a trip to Los Angeles.

“He said, ‘Let’s go to his bedroom.’ We went and one thing led to another and we had sex,” she revealed. “He insisted I stay over the night to sleep at his place and I was happy to so I did. I woke up at about 9am the next morning and woke up to him hugging me. I told him I’m going to go, but he wanted me to stay so I did and we ended up having sex again.”

The two continued their rendezvous later on in the evening.

“We expressed to each other that we liked each other’s company and we were flirting a lot. Then after a few hours we had sex again,” she said. “He wanted me to stay over the night so I did. I was really starting to develop feelings for him.”

On a recent episode, Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi accused Roohparvar of cheating on Carbone with a woman named Tara. He denied the rumors by blasting, “I can go anywhere I want and pick up any girl I want. It’s not hard. This? It’s not even my type.” He added of his girlfriend, “I love her, she’s amazing, I’m not going to start putting my time and investing energy on somebody on the other side of the world if I don’t think there’s some potential future. We’ve talked about her moving. She’s going to come out here soon.”

Roohparvar told Radar when asked for comment, “I can’t talk about it. If you watch the show you’ll see where my relationship goes and where it develops.” Radar can confirm the number linked to text messages Flentzeris provided match Roohparvar’s.

