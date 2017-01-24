Sexy Sleepovers! ‘Little People’ Mom Amy Roloff’s Hot New Romance After Divorce

Nine months after she signed off on her messy divorce, Amy Roloff is getting serious with a new man!

While the mother of four’s boyfriend, Chris, has briefly appeared on the new season of the family’s reality show, Little People Big World, his full identity has been kept a mystery — until now!

The 51-year-old matriarch is dating Portland, Oregon-area real estate broker Chris Marek, 54, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The never-married Marek once worked as a photographer before finding success in the real estate business.

According to records, he recently sold a luxury Portland apartment for nearly $300,000.

Though he seems clean-cut in business photos, the bad boy rides a motorcycle, and even took Roloff for a ride on her show.

The new couple, who started dating over the summer, has gotten so cozy, they’re even having sleepovers at her Hillsboro, Oregon, home.

During a snowstorm on January 13, fervent Christian Roloff confessed that Marek stayed the night!

“The roads were terrible,” she explained to an inquiring fan on Facebook. “Too treacherous to drive in.”

The Roloff family has changed significantly in recent years.

After nearly 30 years of marriage, the reality mom and her ex Matt, 55, finalized their divorce in April. The couple first separated in 2014.

The clan is also expanding: As Radar previously reported, her son Zach, 26, and his wife Tori are expecting a baby boy in May.

