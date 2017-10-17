Sex Toys & Scissors! Killer Jodi Arias’ Latest Prison Purchases Revealed

Jodi Arias stabbed Travis Alexander 29 times and slit his throat with a knife but she was allowed to buy a pair of scissors from the prison commissary, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

The convicted killer’s prison purchase list from June through September revealed the purchase of the shears that could have been turned into a weapon that she was very familiar with after attacking her boyfriend in his home in 2008.

ding to documents by Arizona Department of Corrections obtained exclusively to Radar, Arias purchased a pair of 5″ scissors on July 6, 2017, noted in the lengthy list of other sundries she bought from the commissary.

Arias was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury after prosecutors presented evidence showing Alexander’s body riddled with knife cuts, including a huge slit across his throat.

But Arias bought the scissors, a potential weapon, in July, nine years after Alexander’s slaughter in his own home.

Among the other items purchased by Arias were anti-shank toothbrushes, one each week beginning in late June through the month of September.

Arias also chowed down on a variety of snacks, including black beans, refried beans, regular summer sausage and hot and spicy sausage, sardines in oil and “Ding Dong” snack cakes. To treat the unhealthy diet, Arias also purchased flavored antacid tablet.

The convicted killer’s prison purchases were listed as two pairs of women’s briefs size small during the three month period. And in order to keep up her appearance, a light tinted moisturizer, tease lip balm and pro-gel pomade, according to the list exclusively obtained by Radar.

Arias was flush with cash, able to purchase a shocking 14 page list of sundries, with ice cream galore during the hot summer months.

