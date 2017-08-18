Seven People Trampled In Second Barcelona Terrorist Attack

Following the horrific terrorist attack that took place this Thursday in Barcelona, Spain, local police shot dead five suspected terrorists during a second vehicle attack this Friday morning RadarOnline.com has learned.

The incident happened just hours after the first brutal car crash killed 13 people and injured dozes. The men killed by police were said to be of Islamic decent, and linked to the first Las Ramblas hate crime.

While officials are still looking for the man responsible for the initial vehicle attack, they have named Moussa Oubakir, 18,a suspect in the deadly case. His brother, Driss Oubakir, is also a suspect, as his documentation was reportedly used to rent the van that trampled the many innocent bystanders.

Early this Friday, seven people, including a police officer, were injured when yet another car was driven into a crowd by terrorists. One victim died in the hospital after the crash.

After trampling innocent folk, the attackers’ vehicle overturned. The men were forced to exit the car and police immediately opened fire. The attackers were said to be carrying knives and fake explosive belts. A series of controlled explosions were also set off during the incident.

