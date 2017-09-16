Just Like Mom! Serena Williams Shares New Photo Of Baby Girl

Serena Williams shared a new photograph of her new baby Alexis Olympia Obanian Jr. on Instagram.

It came just two days after she shared the first image.

The super cute photo was posted on her daughter’s personal Instagram that already has 20,000 followers!

The 35-year-old tennis ace little girl’s onesie read: ‘Smart and Strong like my mom’ along with the silly caption ‘Biceps.’

Alexis Olympia Ohanian was born on September 1 – and is named after her father Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Serena accidentally announced she was expecting back in April, after she shared a Snapchat of her pregnant belly along with the text ’20 weeks.’

The seven-time Wimbledon champ announced her engagement to the tech entrepreneur on Reddit last December, after he popped the question in Rome.

Williams admitted to her fans she had several issues with her daughter during her delivery – but mother and daughter are doing well now.

