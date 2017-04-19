Breaking News

Surprise! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

Athlete reveals she's 20 weeks along.

Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 35-year-old, who recently became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, shared the news in a post this morning, featuring a photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit.

“20 weeks,” she captioned the sultry photo.

Over Easter, the couple looked blissful while walking a long a beach.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Congratulations, Serena and Alexis!

