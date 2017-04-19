Surprise! Serena Williams Is Pregnant

Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 35-year-old, who recently became engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 33, shared the news in a post this morning, featuring a photo of herself in a yellow swimsuit.
“20 weeks,” she captioned the sultry photo.
PHOTOS: Game, Set, Engaged! Serena Williams Marrying Tech Millionaire
Over Easter, the couple looked blissful while walking a long a beach.
Congratulations, Serena and Alexis!
