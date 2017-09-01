Baby On The Way: Serena Williams Goes Into Labor

Serena Williams has finally gone into labor, RadarOnline.com has learned from local reports. The professional tennis player was allegedly admitted into Florida’s St. Mary’s Medical Center this Wednesday. Reporter

Thomas Forester claimed the athlete had the entire first floor cleared so no one could disturb her or enter the establishment without going through high security.

According to reports, Williams, 35, was induced Thursday night.

As radar readers know, Williams announced her pregnancy this past April, and posed nude for a Vanity Fair cover, which displayed her growing baby bump.

“20 weeks” she captioned the first photo of her belly.

This will be her first child with fiancée and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 34.

Say with Radar for updates on the birth!

