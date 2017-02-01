‘Send Help!’ Listen To The Frantic 911 Call For Paula Deen’s Dead Brother-In-Law

RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained the frenzied 911 call made from a Savannah, Ga., Days Inn employee, just moments before cops discovered the lifeless body of Paula Deen’s brother-in-law inside a guest room.

As Radar reported, the body of accused “pedophile” priest Henry B. Groover, III, who was the brother of Deen’s husband, Michael Groover, was found on a hotel bed on January 17. His death was ruled a suicide.

In the 911 call to police, the hotel employee clearly sounded worried.

“I have a guest in room 127, he is supposed to check out at 11 o’clock,” the employee said. “We knock on the door and he no open the door, and he not responding or anything. I hope he is fine, you know?”

The employee then asked for someone to come and investigate.

“If you can, send help for us,” he said.

Officers arrived at the hotel around noon, and according to the official report, kicked open the door to Groover’s room, where they found him “unresponsive.” An ambulance raced to the scene, but it was too late.

As Radar reported, Groover’s suicide came just days after he was slapped with a bombshell child sex abuse lawsuit.

Filed in Savannah, the lawsuit obtained by Radar claims that Groover was a “sexual predator,” who was “well known to some in the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan area as a pedophile…”

“From the years 1983 to present … [Groover] lured and otherwise enticed the minor Ancil Havery Gordon III into the illegual sexual acts,” the lawsuit alleges.

Gordon’s lawsuit says Groover “used LSD, alcohol, MDMA, cocaine and other illicit substances to lure and otherwise attract” the young man for “illegal, lewd and explicit sexual acts.”

Gordon’s family was suing Groover for monetary damages.

