Selena Gomez Needed Kidney Transplant Last Winter — Star Was ‘Very Sick!’

Just last winter, RadarOnline.com reported that pop star Selena Gomez would need a kidney transplant in the near future if she continued to keep up with her party girl lifestyle amid her lupus diagnosis.

Her heartbroken uncle, Artemis Arzola confessed to Radar during an interview in his Texas home, that his famous niece had been “very sick” for quite some time.

“[Gomez] needs to pray, and peace will come to her,” he said.

“Nobody famous can help her – only God,” he added, referring to her controversial relationship with party boy The Weeknd.

“Selena’s young. I know the temptations are there in Hollywood to go out and have a good time, but she needs to STOP that and look after herself,” continued Arzola. “Her illness wears her body out, even with the drugs she takes. She needs to take her health seriously — now more than ever!”

Gomez, 25, admitted to having been diagnosed with lupus in 2015. After battling through crippling depression, anxiety and panic attacks, she checked into rehab in 2014, and later in 2016.

When her relationship with The Weeknd came to light, friends ad family worried the star would go back to her addictive ways, and drown herself in either alcohol or pills.

Her debilitating illness – for which she underwent chemotherapy and was hospitalized twice – eventually, caused her to need a kidney transplant earlier this summer. She broke the news to her fans this morning, sharing a sweet photo of her holding her friend’s hand as they lay in their hospital beds.

