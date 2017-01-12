Stripped Down Selena Gomez Bares Her Butt In Thong & Towel

It’s Selena like you’ve never seen her before! Gomez made a shocking 2017 debut on social media this week — AFTER she was caught making out with Bella Hadid‘s ex The Weeknd.

Perhaps in an attempt to break the Internet à la Kim Kardashian, photographer Mert Alas posted a photo of the 24-year-old pop princess revealing her bare booty in an itsy bitsy nude thong on Wednesday.

Covering (not much of) herself in a towel, Gomez shot the camera a coy smile as she stood up from her makeup chair.

“Beauty and the Beast,” Alas captioned the photo, which featured his burly appearance in the mirror’s reflection.

Ironically, during her acceptance speech at the American Music Awards last year, Gomez implored, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here,” pointing to her chest.

Meanwhile, as Radar reported, the recently rehabbed starlet was caught cozying up to The Weeknd only weeks after he admitted to “heavy” drug use.

Shortly after, the hip-hop singer’s model ex Bella Hadid ceremoniously unfollowed Selena on Instagram.

What do you think of Gomez’s hot new photo? Sound off in the comments below.

