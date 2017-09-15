‘Terrified’ Selena Gomez Ditches Bad Habits After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez shocked the world today by revealing she secretly underwent a kidney transplant earlier this summer after a long battle with Lupus.

And as the 25-year-old “Slow Down” singer continues on the road to recovery, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned she was forced to face another battle – against her destructive behavior.

“Selena must completely avoid drugs and alcohol, and has to live by a new set of rules now,” a family insider said.

“She was given a second chance at life, and wants to live as long as possible. But she knew that she had to change just about everything, especially bad habits.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Gomez checked into rehab at least twice: once in 2014, and another time last year.

So why did Gomez wait so long to share the news with her fans?

According to the source, “She wanted to be sure that she was in the clear and that her new kidney was functioning properly.”

Gomez took to Instagram this morning to reveal she was given a new kidney by lifelong BFF, Francia Raisa.

Although the photo shows a huge smile on her face, the insider told Radar, “Selena was terrified! She was having kidney failure and needed to have the surgery.”

“Her family and friends have been by her side the whole time,” the insider said. “Including her boyfriend [The Weeknd]. He continues to be incredibly supportive of her.”

For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org

