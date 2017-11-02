Read Sean Penn’s Secret Shocking Letter To El Chapo Lover Warning Her Not To Do Movie

Sean Penn is warning participants involved in the recently released Netflix docu-series, The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story, that their lives may be at risk, and the actor has penned a fiery letter — exclusively viewed by RadarOnline.com — to representatives involved in the Telenovela star’s flick.

The three-part series details the extraordinary encounter when Penn linked up with top Mexican actress Kate del Castillo, 43, to stage a meeting with Sinaloa drug cartel boss Joaquin Guzman, aka El Chapo, who is now incarcerated in the U.S. The October 2015 sit-down over tacos and tequila at a secret Mexican jungle hideout led to Penn writing a fawning article about the monster for Rolling Stone magazine in which he compared him to Robin Hood. The daring adventure also led to a romantic relationship between Penn and del Castillo.

Not long after Penn and del Castillo’s visit, Mexican authorities captured El Chapo. Mexico’s attorney general claimed that the actors’ visit helped them find the fugitive.

While it may have been an incredible once-in-a-lifetime moment for Penn, the actor is none too pleased with del Castillo’s continued involvement in the encounter with El Chapo, who still has a devout group of thugs who are said to believe she and Penn knew that Mexican authorities were monitoring his secret get-together with the drug lord.

“I don’t know if you have a family or children. But I do. And while all of our safety and reputations will be affected by this film, the certainty of prolonged and expensive civil suits, and issues of security will now dominate the next years of our lives, as well as those of our families,” Penn, 57, wrote as a warning that involvement in the film might have serious consequences.

In the letter, Penn also made it clear he and his one-time lover are no longer on good terms.

“Regardless of her obvious animus for me,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote. “I cannot fathom why she would knowingly put families at risk and fuel furies with known deceptions. The film will be for Kate, one more measure of her insecurity’s search for attention despite unimaginable consequences for herself, her family and all of us.”

Del Castillo came under fire after she was open about having commenced a relationship with Guzmán in 2012 by tweeting, “Today I believe more in El Chapo Guzmán than I do in the governments that hide truths from me, even if they are painful, who hide the cures for cancer, aids, etc., for their own benefit.”

She was criticized for sympathizing with a dangerous and murderous drug trafficker, with many wondering why she would get cozy with a deadly criminal.

