No More Diddy! Sean Combs Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’

Mogul marks 48th birthday by changing his name once again.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is no more.

The rapper and business mogul has changed his name to ‘Brotherly Love’ to celebrate turning 48-years-old.

And he told his fans that they can simply call him ‘Love’ for short.

“I decided to change my name again!’ he told fans via Twitter on Saturday.

“‘My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love.’ He tagged his excited post: ‘Takedat’.

Born in 1969, for his first three decades the son of a teaching assistant and murdered father made do with the unremarkable Sean John Combs.

But in 1997 he grew bored of being plain old Sean – opting instead for the name by which the then record producer first found fame – Puff Daddy.

Then in 2001 Puff became P Diddy. However, in 2005 he ditched the P for the simple moniker ‘Diddy’.

Now the artist formerly known as Diddy wants to be called Brother Love.

He explained: “‘I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. Some new name is Love aka Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puffy Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love.’

